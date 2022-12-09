Alan Ball: 1966 World Cup winner's medal sells for £200,000

Midfielder Alan Ball was the youngest member of the 1966 World Cup winning team

A 1966 World Cup winner's medal awarded to footballer Alan Ball has sold at auction for £200,000.

It was sold alongside Ball's red World Cup final shirt, which raised £130,000, and cap, which fetched £115,000.

The midfielder was just 21 when he made history with England as they beat West Germany 4-2 at Wembley.

Ball played for Everton and Blackpool before managing clubs including Manchester City and Southampton. He died in 2007 at the age of 61.

Ball, to Bobby Charlton's right as he lofts the Jules Rimet Trophy, went on to manage Manchester City and Southampton

Ball was born in Farnworth, Lancashire. He sold his medal and cap at auction in 2005, when they were bought by the then owner of Bolton Wanderers, businessman and philanthropist Eddie Davies.

Kegan Harrison, from Tennants Auctioneers, in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, said: "The 1966 World Cup victory will always be a golden moment in English sporting history, and we have been honoured to have handled the sale of these extraordinary items.

"It has been 56 years since that incredible match, but it is still very close to the hearts of all football fans."

Ball wore the number 7 shirt in England's World Cup final match against West Germany in 1966

Also sold at Friday's auction was a shirt worn by Pele during the first half of Brazil's match against England at the 1970 World Cup, which went for £33,000.

The match is best remembered for Gordon Banks' save from the Brazilian's header, which has often been described as the greatest in the game's history.

Ball's 1966 World Cup cap was estimated to sell for between £15,000 and £25,000

