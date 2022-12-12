Thornton le Dale: Man admits killing woman, 88, in rural village
A man has admitted killing a woman found dead at a house in a North Yorkshire village.
Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court on Friday to the manslaughter of Brenda Blainey.
The body of the 88-year-old was found at a property on High Street in Thornton-le-Dale, near Pickering, on 5 January.
Darvish-Narenjbon, who had originally been charged with murder, is due to be sentenced on 30 January next year.
Judge Tom Bayliss KC remanded Darvish-Narenjbon, of Tinshill Lane in Leeds, into hospital under section 48 of the Mental Health Act, until his sentencing date.
