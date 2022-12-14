York: Support hub opens for addicts' families
Fourteen services helping people affected by addiction are joining forces in York later.
The Information Marketplace will be open from 13:00 GMT to 16:00, at Jacob's Well, Trinity Lane, offering support to families of those affected by drugs, alcohol and gambling.
Organisations including Al-Anon and Narcotics Anonymous will be present.
Organiser Samantha Ferguson said: "We'd encourage anyone affected by the addiction of someone close to come".
Ms Ferguson, from York Carers' Centre, explained people affected by a loved one's addiction do not always look for help for themselves, or even feel comfortable talking openly about their situation.
She said: "There can be many reasons for this, including stigma. We know from our work with families that linking to professional support, as well as having an understanding network of others who live in similar situations, can really help."
'Wine for breakfast'
York Carers Centre also runs a fortnightly support group specifically for people affected by a loved one's drinking, drug use or gambling. One member said: "I thought I was the only one who had an elderly father drinking wine for breakfast. I could see my dad was deeply suffering and he didn't want to talk or even acknowledge his alcohol use, but I needed to talk to somebody. Thank goodness I found the group."
