North Yorkshire: Vehicles stranded as snow blocks A171 and A169
Heavy snow has closed a main coastal route in North Yorkshire.
The A171 between Scarborough and Whitby was completely blocked by snow and stranded vehicles, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers added that the A169 from Pickering to Whitby was also currently impassable due to the weather.
A number of minor roads around Whitby were also blocked and people were advised to avoid the area, according to the North Yorkshire force.
