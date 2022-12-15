Whitby: Man dies after being recovered from marina
A man has died after being found in the water near Whitby marina.
North Yorkshire Police said they received a call from the coastguard at 08:50 GMT to say a man had been recovered from the water.
The force said despite the efforts of the emergency services the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police guard remains at the marina while officers work to establish the man's identity and the circumstances of his death.
