Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner.
Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday.
Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy River and Ms Skinner immediately called the fire service.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service praised both River and Ms Skinner for their actions.
Ms Skinner, from Wakefield, said she was putting both dogs into her car after taking them for a walk when Bruce disappeared.
"I called out for him but couldn't hear anything, it was his daughter River that alerted me to something being wrong," said Ms Skinner.
"She was running towards me and then off towards the lake, wanting me to follow. She was clearly worried and so I got her into the car and then went to investigate."
Station manager Richard Hawley said firefighters were able to break the ice and get an inflatable sled through the water to rescue Bruce and move him to safety.
"The dog walker had been thinking of going into the water to rescue Bruce, but thankfully she called us instead," he said.
"It was positive to hear from her that our warnings about being careful around icy water are having an impact."
He advised dog walkers to contact the fire service if pets got into difficulties.
"If someone had gone into the freezing water to try and rescue him, we could have been dealing with a very different story," said Mr Hawley.
Staying safe near frozen lakes
- Children should not go on the ice under any circumstances.
- Stay away from the edge of bodies of water as uneven terrain can make slips and falls more likely.
- Whenever possible, stick to well-lit routes away from water.
- Keep dogs on a lead when they're near the ice, and don't throw sticks or toys on to the ice.
- If a pet falls in, do not go on to the ice nor into the water to rescue them, move somewhere where the dog can climb out and call them to you.
Source: Royal Life Saving Society UK
