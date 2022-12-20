Leeds and York outdoor ice rinks melt in warmer temperatures
- Published
Two open air ice rinks in Yorkshire were forced to close on Monday after the ice melted due to milder weather after days of freezing conditions.
Staff at the Yorkshire Winter Wonderland, at York's Designer Outlet, said there was too much water on its rink for it to be opened safely.
Meanwhile in Leeds, the rink at Millennium Square was also closed due to what staff said were "extraordinary" warm temperatures and windy conditions.
Both of the rinks reopened on Tuesday.
Temperatures in Leeds and York rose to around 13-14C (55-57F) on Monday, from lows of about 0C (32F) at the weekend.
Yorkshire Winter Wonderland tweeted the news of its closure just after 15:00 GMT on Monday.
"Due to the warm temperatures and wind we have had to close the rink," staff wrote.
"We have tried our very best to get open, but the weather temperature is still too warm."
Staff at Millennium Square also tweeted that the Ice Cube rink was closed for public skating between 15:00 GMT and 21:00 GMT on Monday.
They said "extraordinary high temperatures and windy conditions" had affected the condition of the ice.
People with pre-booked sessions on Monday would get an automatic refund, they added.
