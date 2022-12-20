Scarborough girl, 9, smashes Christmas meals fundraising target
- Published
A nine-year-old girl raising money to help provide families in need with food for their Christmas dinners has smashed her fundraising target.
Lils, from Scarborough, wanted to help five families buy everything they needed for a proper Christmas dinner.
But 14 families will now benefit after over £1,000 of donations poured in and local businesses gave food and gifts.
Lils said she was "quite surprised" at the positive reaction to her fundraising efforts.
"I thought nobody would want to help, but a lot of people have stood up and wanted to help," the schoolgirl said.
"I feel quite happy knowing people are happy with what I have done for them."
Lils decided to raise money for Christmas after talking to her parents Graham and Karen, who run the Closer Communities charity.
She had already become well known for her Skills With Lils Facebook page, where she shared recipes and tips for making low-cost meals.
Her original aim was to raise £250 to feed just a handful of families, but that target was soon surpassed, meaning Lils would be able to help 14 families - a total of more than 50 people.
'There will be tears'
Sarah, one of the people who has nominated a family to receive a Christmas food parcel from Lils, said: "I know there will be tears when I drop this off. It's fabulous what Lils is doing.
"It makes me emotional talking about it because I will get to drop it off and see the family and I know it'll just make their Christmas."
One donation to Lils' appeal of £300 came in from as far afield as Henley on Thames, while local businesses have also pitched in, with Stepney Hill Farm offering all the meat at cost price and Smarts of Filey donating fruit and veg.
Meanwhile, Lils has sold her own baking at craft fairs and support has also come from Scarborough businesses like Dexters Surf Shop and Lilly's Treasures.
On Monday, Lils headed off on a shopping trip to buy all the ingredients for her Christmas dinners.
Mum Karen said the family was incredibly proud of Lils' achievements.
"We always try not to talk too much in front of Lily about what we deal with as part of our charity because she's so little, but obviously she picks up on bits and bobs.
"We've talked about this Christmas and why it's especially hard. I just think it's amazing the idea she came up with and how she's just done everything. She's worked really hard to raise some money."
