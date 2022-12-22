York: Pupils protest against teaching assistant pay cuts
Pupils from York primary schools have staged a protest against plans to cut their teaching assistants' (TAs) pay.
On the final day of term children and parents from Scarcroft and Knavesmire primary schools made signs with messages supporting staff.
South Bank Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) said TAs would need to sign new contracts which reduce the number of weeks they are paid.
The trust said the changes were about "fairness and equity".
The MAT runs six schools in York with more than 40 members of staff affected by the proposals, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The trust has said the changes were being introduced because some TAs were only paid for 39 weeks of the year, with others paid for 52 weeks.
'Lacks compassion'
Cathryn Auplish, who has two children at Scarcroft Primary School, said there had been "no consideration" of the impact of the plans on the pupils.
She added: "In a cost of living crisis it is an abhorrent thing to do to cut the salaries of the lowest paid but most valuable members of staff."
David Arnold, who also has two children at the school, said: "Both of them have teaching assistants in their class who help a lot and they're really nice people.
"It seems like a decision that lacks any compassion or understanding."
Earlier this month a MAT spokesperson said the ongoing consultation was with "those staff affected by the recent proposals for changes to their contract of employment.
"While we appreciate the depth of feeling within the community, this is not a public consultation and therefore any opinions from a public forum will not be considered as part of the process."
The spokesperson added: "We fully understand that this is not an easy process, but we are keen to ensure we support our staff during this time."
