Yorkshire Three Peaks Christmas Day trek for mental health charity
- Published
A mental health campaigner is to spend Christmas Day scaling the Yorkshire Three Peaks in a Santa suit.
Ryan Iveson, 31, from Hawes said he would tackle Pen-y-Ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside as part of his recovery from a breakdown.
Mr. Iveson said he hoped to raise funds for Skipton based children's charity, The Principle Trust.
The founder of The Principle Trust said Mr Iveson was "an inspiration to anyone struggling with their mental health".
"My childhood was blighted by tragedy and sorrow leading to mental health problems, so walking on behalf of The Principle Trust - a charity which supports children with childhoods similar to my own - was a no brainer," Mr Iveson said.
He aims to begin the 24-mile (30km) walk, covering 5,200ft (1,584m) at 04:00 GMT from Horton-in-Ribblesdale accompanied by his dog, Zen.
The first 10 miles (16km) of his trek across Yorkshire's highest peaks would be completed in darkness, with friends and family monitoring his progress from nearby villages, he said.
"I have several anti-ordinary challenges planned for 2023 and the Yorkshire Three Peaks will give me back some much needed confidence," he added.
Mike Davies, the founder of the The Principle Trust, said: "Thanks to supporters like Ryan, we've helped thousands of disadvantaged, disabled and poorly children to escape their everyday troubles and create valuable, happy memories."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.