North Yorkshire Army officer will miss baby's first Christmas
An Army officer from North Yorkshire will miss his baby's first Christmas as he helps protect Nato's eastern border.
Maj Henry Edwards, from Catterick, commands B Company, 1st Battalion Scots Guards, which is deployed to Estonia.
Although sad not to be spending Christmas with wife Camilla and son Hector, he said he was looking forward to providing an "action-packed" day for 150 soldiers under his command.
Maj Edwards said his family knew being in the Army "comes with sacrifices".
In Estonia and Poland, more than 1,000 British soldiers form part of a multinational battlegroup charged with securing Nato's eastern flank.
Maj Edwards said that even though they would be keeping their minds on the job in hand over Christmas, there would be opportunities to ring home.
"One of the advantages of this tour is the wifi that is readily available," said Maj Edwards.
He said his men would be kept entertained over the festive period with a church service, sleigh competitions and a nativity.
In true Army tradition, there would also be "skits" or short comedy sketches, he said.
In another age-old military tradition, officers in Estonia would serve a turkey dinner - including all the trimmings - to soldiers under their command, Maj Edwards added.
No matter where members of the British armed forces are based, Christmas is always celebrated, keeping up morale at a time when many will be missing their loved ones.
Maj Edwards said: "Some of the young soldiers may not have been away before.
"We will do as much as we possibly can to make Christmas fun and action-packed."
Maj Edwards added that while he would miss son Hector's first Christmas, his next period of leave, in January, coincided with his first birthday.
Christmas overseas for British military
On Christmas Day, 6,300 members of the British armed forces - sailors, marines, soldiers and aviators - will be deployed around the world, serving on 33 operations in 28 countries.
In Europe, personnel from across the British Army and Royal Air Force continue to support a variety of operational Exercises with Nato, Joint Expeditionary Force and its partners.
The RAF has nearly 1,400 aviators deployed on operations across the globe, supporting 22 different operations across five different continents.
RAF transport aircraft continue to fly regular deliveries of military supplies donated by the UK and other nations to Ukraine.
In the Middle East, aviators at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus and elsewhere continue to provide critical air support to operations to defeat Daesh in Iraq and Syria.
British soldiers remain in Cyprus to support the UN Peacekeeping force, which prevents the recurrence of fighting in the region.
Following the successful contribution to the safety and security of the Fifa World Cup, RAF aviators from 12 Squadron will remain in Qatar to help establish the country's first Typhoon aircraft unit aimed at helping maintain security in the Gulf region.
Also in the Gulf, the Royal Navy Type-23 frigate, HMS Lancaster, is deployed to protect peace and stability in the region and ensure the safe shipping of oil and trade.
Mine counter-measures forces from across the Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary are also deployed in the Middle East where their crews work to protect shipping lanes and operations in the Gulf.
In Somalia, 73 British Army personnel are deployed to support the Somali National Army as part of international efforts to promote long-term stability and security.
HMS Protector, the Royal Navy's ice patrol ship, is supporting British and international scientists studying the Antarctic and its climate. Meanwhile, HMS Scott is conducting survey operations in the North Atlantic.
In the Norwegian Arctic, Royal Marines of 3 Commando Brigade and the Commando Helicopter Force will be preparing to commence their annual winter training.
Meanwhile, HMS Tamar and HMS Spey will continue patrolling the Indo-Asia Pacific, providing maritime security.
