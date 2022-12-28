Helmsley: Post Office apology over closure
- Published
The Post Office has apologised to people in a North Yorkshire market town left without postal services for more than four months.
Helmsley's post office was based in the Costcutter store but both closed without notice at the end of August.
Businesses and residents have been left with no access to postal services and a temporary mobile service was withdrawn after a few weeks.
The Post Office said it was working on finding a permanent solution.
Carolyn Frank, from the Federation of Small Businesses, said the closure had a "huge impact" on traders in the town.
"It is really difficult for businesses to function without banking services and the post office was that lifeline for them," she said.
She said the town had a large number of independent retailers who relied on their online trade and needed postal services.
Bookshop owner Ken Claridge said it was a "total disaster," pointing out the town's post box was also full.
"Normally the post office would be open and you could deposit your mail, now you've probably got to go as far as Kirkbymoorside."
For residents without access to a car it means a long bus journey to neighbouring towns, as 81-year-old Eddie Smith explained.
"The bus runs every two hours. So it's about half an hour to three quarters of an hour on the bus, then do my business in Pickering because Kirkbymoorside is to small, then hang about for the next bus which is about two hours," he said.
In a statement, the Post Office said it "sincerely apologised" for the inconvenience.
"A temporary mobile service which operated for a few weeks was not sustainable.
"But there is an interested retailer who wants to reopen the shop and post office and we are working hard to provide a full-time solution as soon as possible."
