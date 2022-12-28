North Yorkshire: Body find prompts investigation
Police are investigating after a body was found at a pumping station in North Yorkshire.
The body, which is yet to be identified, was found shortly after 09:30 GMT at Selby Dam pumping station, officers said.
Police, ambulance and fire crews are currently in attendance at the incident, North Yorkshire Police added.
Inquiries were ongoing and people have been asked to avoid the area until further notice.
