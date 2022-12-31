Scarborough: Rare walrus sighting draws huge crowds to harbour
- Published
An Arctic walrus has been causing an enormous stir in Scarborough after it was discovered in the town's harbour.
The giant mammal has drawn huge crowds to the seaside resort since being spotted on New Year's Eve, in what is thought to be the first sighting of a walrus in Yorkshire.
The animal is believed to be Thor - the same walrus spotted on the Hampshire coastline earlier this month.
Local wildlife experts have asked people not to disturb the creature.
It is thought the animal may be "taking a break" and will move on in a few days once he is rested enough to continue his journey north.
Stuart Ford, who runs the Sealife Safari boat tour agency, said: "I was going down to my boat and there it was on the slipway - magnificent. It's got to be half a ton.
"I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime, first-time-ever thing in Scarborough to see."
The Sea Life Scarborough aquarium said its animal care team is monitoring the walrus's situation, along with the RSPCA and British Divers Marine Life Rescue.
They wrote on social media: "Please do not worry - he appears well and is just taking a well deserved rest after his long adventure!
"Please be respectful of his rest and try not to disturb him. While it is a very exciting opportunity for us, naturally they do not like lots of noise and are not familiar with domestic animals so please keep pets on leads and remain a safe distance for your own welfare and his."
One local resident said the crowds flocking to catch a glimpse of the creature were reminiscent of a summer's day at the resort.
Richard Coulson, 51, said: "It is absolutely teeming with cars and people. It's amazing how much attention it's brought.
"It's the first time I've ever seen one. It's huge. We see seals quite regularly round Scarborough coastline but something of that size, it's enormous.
"You respect nature when you see something of that size. Its tusks are bigger than my arms."
RSPCA inspector Geoff Edmond said it does not appear to be sick or injured, and encouraged people to enjoy the sight from a respectful distance.
He said: "We understand it's exciting and unusual to have the walrus take up a temporary residence, however, it's in his best interests to be left alone as much as possible, so we're asking people to remember he is a wild animal and avoid the temptation to get near to him and disturb him."
