Selby: Public art strategy set to be adopted
A plan to encourage public art in order to add "joy" and "create interest" is set to be approved later by Selby District Council (SDC).
A report recommended for approval states the authority wants to "increase both the quantity and quality of public art in the area".
Selby, Sherburn and Tadcaster in North Yorkshire would benefit from new artworks, it said.
The plan also aims to increase tourism to the area.
Any new public art would be developed in consultation with the local community and would build on the work done to celebrate the 950th anniversary of Selby Abbey, the report states.
It added: "Public art brings spaces to life, adding surprise, joy and interest to people's everyday experience of a place".
Funding for additional public works would be bid for from organisations such as Arts Council England, which has identified Selby as a Priority Place until 2024.
Selby District Council's Executive are recommended to adopt the Public Art Plan when they meet later.
