York: Former bank to remain empty as restaurant chain plan abandoned
- Published
Bar and restaurant chain The Alchemist has abandoned plans to open in York after the council insisted alcoholic drinks must be served with food.
The company wanted to spend £1.8m on refurbishing The Coach House building in Nessgate, formerly used as a bank.
However, The Alchemist said it could not agree to the conditions set by the council which made its plans unviable.
North Yorkshire Police said it feared the venue could add to alcohol-related problems in the city centre.
Helmsley Group, which owns the building, said it was "extremely disappointed" with the licensing committee's decision.
Edward Harrowsmith, director at Helmsley, said the building would "remain a blight in the city centre" and the owners were now "back to square one, despite finding an operator that would have been a fantastic fit for this location."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Nessgate is in the area of York identified as being under the most stress from crime, disorder and public nuisance.
NYP licensing officer Kim Hollis told councillors: "The granting of the licence at this point would still be likely to undermine the licensing objectives - prevention of crime and disorder, prevention of public nuisance and public safety."
At the licensing committee meeting, Rebecca Ingram, representing The Alchemist, said they could not agree to being a "food-led establishment" as their venues operated as cocktail bar and restaurant hybrids and needed flexibility.
