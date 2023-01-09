Drax: Man dies and driver arrested after car hits pedestrians
- Published
A man was killed and a woman seriously injured when they were hit by a car as they walked along a road.
They were struck by a Nissan X-Trail SUV on the A645 near Drax Power Station at about 17:45 GMT on Saturday.
The man, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman, who was in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the Nissan driver, a man in his 70s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Officers said the pair had been in the Huntsman pub and Drax Social Club about an hour before the incident and were seen walking on a verge by the road shortly before the incident.
North Yorkshire Police said a number of witnesses had already come forward but they urged anyone with information or footage that could help the investigation to get in touch.
They would also like to hear from anyone who saw a Nissan X-Trail in the area at the time of the incident, or may have seen the man and woman near the road before the crash.
