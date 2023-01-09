Eighty bus routes in North Yorkshire under threat
Eighty bus routes are at risk of being cut in North Yorkshire, including the service voted most scenic in Britain.
The 840 route between Malton and Whitby could be scrapped because passenger numbers have not recovered since the pandemic, operator Transdev said.
It is one of dozens of services that are no longer profitable, according to North Yorkshire County Council.
Passengers campaigning to save the 840 bus service say they fear being cut off if it was withdrawn.
Transdev say rising costs have coincided with a continuing reduction in passenger numbers.
Alex Hornby, Transdev chief executive, said fuel prices have risen, the wage bill has increased by about 9% in the past year and the cost of engineering materials has gone up by 30%.
"We have very few people who use [the 840] every day or every week and that's what a bus route really needs. It needs that regular, predictable custom," he said.
Cathy Morgan, from Thornton-le-Dale, has used the 840 service to get around since she gave up driving after having a stroke.
She said she moved to the village because the public transport connections meant she could regain some independence.
"I didn't want to rely on people because I had been so independent before," Ms Morgan said.
Kylie Matthews uses the bus to get to the job centre and fears she will be stuck in a "no-win situation" if the route is cut.
"If I can't get [to the job centre], I can't keep my side of the agreement and therefore I will lose my universal credit," she said.
A petition launched in a bid to save the service has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.
The bus company has turned to the council to ask for financial support.
Councillor Keane Duncan, executive member for transport, said the authority wants to save the route but he added that about 80 services across North Yorkshire are also under threat.
"The hope and aspiration is that we can protect routes like the 840 and as many of the other 80 that are at risk at the moment, so that we have the best foundation for building back in the future," he said.
