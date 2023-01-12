York: Campaign sees 'vital' bus route saved
- Published
A local bus route described as "vital" has been saved after more than 1,000 people signed a petition to keep it.
The number 12 service in York runs from Woodthorpe in the southern outskirts of the city to Monks Cross shopping centre in the north.
First York said it wanted to withdraw the route from 22 January because of low passenger numbers.
But City of York Council has stepped in with a £59,000 subsidy to keep the service running until the end of March.
A council spokesperson said a tender for a longer-term replacement service would then take place with the objective of having a full contract in place by 1 April.
Westfield ward councillor Simon Daubeney said: "I'm delighted the Council has stepped in to save this vital route.
"This will come as a major relief to many hundreds of residents in Woodthorpe, Acomb Park and Foxwood who were facing the loss of their only public transport service."
The council said it would use part of the 2022/23 Bus Improvement Service Fund (BSIP) revenue funding provided by Department for Transport to pay for the temporary service.
Councillor for Dringhouses and Woodthorpe, Stephen Fenton, added: "It's really crucial now that as many people as possible use the service to ensure once April comes around, the operator can see the benefits of sustaining the service in the long term."
The service runs six days a week - Mondays to Saturdays - every half hour between Foxwood, Woodthorpe and York city centre, and every hour between the city centre, Heworth and Monks Cross.
