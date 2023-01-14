Women rescuers take on 108-mile challenge
- Published
Three mountain rescue team members are tackling a 108-mile (173km) race from the Peak District to Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales.
The Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) volunteers are competing in the Spine MRT Challenger.
The race between Edale and Hawes is described as following a challenging section of the Pennine Way.
One of the team, Ruth Smith, 36, said she hoped their endeavour would inspire other women.
Ms Smith, who is taking on the challenge with fellow rescuers, Abby Robertson, 28 and Clare Canty 42, said it was "disappointing that no women had finished last year's race".
"Mountain rescue is fairly male dominated, so it'll be good to raise the profile of female rescuers," she added.
The race is described as a "physically and psychologically demanding route that demands concentration and good physical fitness".
Ms Smith said she had checked the weather forecast ahead of the challenge about "a hundred times a day".
She has also familiarised herself with the whole route in 20 mile (32km) sections at a time, with one practice walk of 40 miles (64km).
All three women said they had taken on similar challenges before, but agreed the Spine MRT Challenger would be the hardest and furthest, with the fact it was winter making it even harder.
Ms Smith said the trio had to complete the race within 60 hours, so "sleep deprivation could be a major factor".
But she said the three would be motivated by the fact they were raising funds for both the UWFRA and mental health charity MIND.
Ms Smith said UWFRA needed about £50,000 a year to provide its service which takes part in around 70 mountain, cave or water rescues a year.
The three rescuers said they hoped to complete the race by Monday morning.
Ms Smith said: "We're all looking forward to getting our boots on the trail, and getting it done."
"It might be wonderful, it might be horrible," she added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.