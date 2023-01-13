York St John University larder sees huge demand as bills rise
A university that opened a larder offering food to struggling students has seen huge demand since it opened.
The scheme at York St John University has already helped more than 100 people since the start of the year.
Many students in the city also face rent hikes, with one undergraduate told his bill would rise by £200 a month.
Chris Smith from the students' union said there needed to be "more recognition" of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on young people.
York St John opened the larder as part of its support to make sure no student went hungry.
It opens three times a week and sees up to 80 people each session, with students queuing outside waiting for the site to open.
"We are hearing lots of stories of students struggling to make ends meet," Mr Smith said.
"They are finding York a very expensive place to live. Lots are commuting or living away from York.
"They are working longer hours in part-time jobs."
Meanwhile, on the other side of the city, the University of York is also offering support to students.
Katie Preston is in the third year of her degree at the University of York and said that, in addition to studying, she sometimes worked 30 hours a week to make ends meet.
She has been told her rent will increase in September from £181 a week including bills to about £230.
"I can really tell the difference if I regularly put in 30-hour weeks [in a part-time job] on top of my degree work. It does get very stressful.
"It's a balancing act."
Many students are seeing their rents rise and some landlords are putting a cap on the amount of energy bills that can be included, as mortgage rates and electricity and gas prices increase.
'It's terrifying'
Henry Howard is in his second year of a history degree at the University of York.
He lives with five other students and they will each see their rent increase by £200 a month next year, he said.
"It's terrifying," he said. "We understand and appreciate that York is quite small and desirable. You have got to hope there's some sort of reason behind it other than just greed.
"The lack of work-life balance because of a lack of funds will be detrimental in the long run, I think."
