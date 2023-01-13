York flood defences deployed after rising River Ouse levels
Flood defences have been deployed in York city centre as river levels have been forecast to peak above normal.
Sandbag barriers were also being installed with some areas of the city, including parks being closed to the public.
It comes as three flood warnings have been issued for the River Ouse, with parts of the river expected to be twice as high as the normal range.
The council said affected residents should act now on their flooding plans.
"Whilst the river is high we aren't expecting at this stage to see river levels as high as we saw last year," councillor Paula Widdowson said.
Flood warnings have been issued for the Ouse at Naburn Lock, in the city centre and at St George's Field.
The river levels are expected to peak at 4.3m (14ft), which is below the defences, the council said.
It comes as a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for areas in Yorkshire, with flood alerts being issued for parts of the River Aire in Bradford.
City of York Council, as well as the police, fire service, Met Office, Environment Agency and other councils, were all working together, the local authority said.
The following flood precautions have been deployed, according to the council:
- Sandbag barriers at Tower Gardens and Tower Street, along with a pump
- St George's Field and Esplanade car park are closed
- Rowntree Park is closed
- Riverside paths in Poppleton and Naburn may be flooded and closed
- Flood pumps and defences in the Fordlands Road and A19 areas in Fulford
- Sandbags were being delivered to communities at immediate risk of flooding
"Our frontline teams have been deployed in line with our flood plan and flood defences are in place to help protect the city as river levels rise," Ms Widdowson said.
"We're immediately putting in place the local and citywide flood defences ahead of time, and any resident or business at risk of flooding should also put their own flood plans in place."
People were asked to check in with their neighbours, but Ms Widdowson said York remained "open for business".
