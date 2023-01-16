Eggborough: Bottles and eggs thrown at vehicles and houses
Police are investigating after glass bottles and eggs have been thrown at passing vehicles and houses in a North Yorkshire village.
Officers say they have been dealing with "a recent increase" in anti-social behaviour in Eggborough.
Other incidents include groups of youths "intimidating" residents in the village, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force said it would be making regular patrols and urged parents to talk to their children about the issue.
