Upper Wharfedale Rescuers battle 'crazy' weather in 108-mile race
- Published
Two mountain rescue team members have fought howling winds, snow and hail to complete a 108-mile (173km) race.
Abby Robertson, 28, and Clare Canty, 42, from the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA), battled the elements between Edale and Hawes to finish in 48 hours and 22 minutes.
A third team member, Ruth Smith, 36, had to retire after 46 miles following an earlier fall.
The group said they hoped to inspire more women to become rescuers.
Ms Smith said: "It was really tough, more than half of those who started the race failed to complete it.
"The weather was crazy, it was wet, windy, there was snow and hail - at one point the wind was so strong it knocked me off my feet."
The trio, who set off on Saturday morning, had to complete the race within 60 hours, but Abby and Clare completed the challenge with 12 hours to spare.
Speaking before the race Ms Smith said it had been "disappointing that no women had finished last year's race" and the group had hoped to change that.
"Mountain rescue is fairly male-dominated, so it will be good to raise the profile of female rescuers," she said.
This year's race saw six women start, with three completing the challenge.
Ms Smith said so far the trio's endeavours had raised £2,500 for UWFRA and mental health charity MIND.
UWFRA needs about £50,000 a year to provide its service, which involves around 70 mountain, cave or water rescues a year, she added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.