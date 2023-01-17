Cinder Track bike route could be set for £700,000 work
A scenic coastal cycle route in North Yorkshire could be in line for improvement work worth £700,000.
Scarborough Borough Council may enter an agreement with Sustrans, a national walking and cycling charity, to help fund improvements to the Cinder Track.
It could see upgrades to a 1.5 mile (2.5km) section between Cloughton and Burniston.
The council's cabinet will decide on Tuesday whether to enter into a contract with Sustrans.
The Cinder Track, which runs between Scarborough and Whitby, also forms part of the National Cycle Network Route 1 and the European North Sea Cycle Route, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A council report said the surface of the track had "deteriorated over the years and in many places it is now in poor condition".
The council developed a restoration plan in 2018 for the Cinder Track, with a new bridge planned between Burniston and Scalby.
If the grant is accepted and the cabinet enters into a contract with the charity, the works will "ensure that the route will be usable in all conditions" and will improve access, the report added.
