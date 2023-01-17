Scarborough Pride: Organisers host events to shape town's celebration
Organisers of Scarborough's first Pride in more than a decade are to host a series of events aimed at shaping September's celebrations.
Scarborough Pride, last held in 2011, said it wanted to appeal to a broad spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community.
The events, which will include walks and picnics, will culminate in the main Pride event on 30 September.
George Wakely, from Scarborough Pride, said the events "enable us to make sure that Pride is what people want".
Among the events will be an atmospheric lantern walk in Robin Hood's Bay on 24 February.
Organisers say the mile-long walk will give people the chance to explore the village's hidden alleys and streets and learn about England's LGBT+ history.
Mr Wakely said: "As well as celebrating who we are now, I think it is really important for us to celebrate the past and remember the people who have given a lot for us to be able to be as free and as open as we can about our sexualities."
The walk has been arranged with the North York Moors National Park, which is also supporting other events including a Pride walk and talk followed by a picnic in June.
Scarborough Pride will involve a parade through the resort to the Spa complex followed by entertainment on the main stage.
There will also be a family-friendly stage with entertainment and activities in the Sun Court.
The Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District (BID) has confirmed it will sponsor the main Pride and several of the other events being held under the same banner.
BID chief executive Kerry Carruthers said they were "delighted to support" the return of Scarborough Pride.
"It's incredibly important for us to get involved with activities that not only bring visitors to the local area, but also support the community in which we operate," she said.
