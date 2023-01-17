Teenager arrested over offensive graffiti at York Castle Museum
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after "offensive graffiti" was daubed on the walls of Castle Museum in York.
Staff discovered the some of the graffiti on Wednesday, with more appearing overnight on Thursday.
The boy was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage and being in possession of articles to commit criminal damage.
North Yorkshire Police said it was "upsetting" the "historic and important building" had been vandalised.
The boy has been released on bail pending further enquiries, the force said.
Castle Museum consists of several individual structures located near to Clifford's Tower.
The main building dates from the late 18th Century when it was built as the debtors and female prison for the city.
Police said officers are continuing to carry out enquiries and have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.