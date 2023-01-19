Hambleton Council: Solar farm rejected over impact to 'finest view'
Plans for a 200-acre solar farm in North Yorkshire have been rejected after councillors were told it would ruin "England's finest view".
Lightrock Power and Econergy wanted to build the farm near Husthwaite to provide power for about 10,000 homes.
Objections were based on its closeness to the North York Moors National Park and the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
Lightrock said the farm's design would mitigate its impact on the landscape.
Councillors said while they supported clean energy generation the proposed site was inappropriately close to Sutton Bank, which James Herriot author Alf White described as "England's finest view", and the Kilburn White Horse.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, they concluded it made "no sense to destroy an environment to protect the environment".
They added there were also potential brownfield sites in the area and there were already 220-acres of solar farms nearby.
Lightrock Power and Econergy had stated their proposal would generate 45,000 MWh of electricity per year at Woolpots Solar Farm.
Councillors were told there were also concerns over flight safety issues from glare from the solar panels on aircraft using nearby Baxby Airfield remained.
Officers said despite pledges by the developers to introduce planting around the solar farm it would appear "incongruous" in the landscape and have a significant impact on the designated area's setting and character.
Residents in neighbouring villages, many of which are conservation areas, said they supported smaller schemes but opposed "the wholesale industrialisation of the countryside".
One resident stated: "We don't mind being accused of being nimbys when our back garden is one of the most valuable assets."
A spokesman for Lightrock Power said the proposed scheme was smaller than another solar farm close to Husthwaite and visible from Sutton Bank.
He added glare from the panels could be mitigated and Hambleton had "an enviable reputation" for approving solar farms.
He said while "a small group of agitators" had "shouted loudly and persistently", both the National Park and AONB had welcomed moves to lessen the impacts on the landscape.
