King Charles III: York student denies egg throwing charge
A student accused of throwing eggs at King Charles III during a visit to York has pleaded not guilty to a public order offence.
Patrick Thelwell, 23, appeared at York Magistrates' Court on Friday to deny a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.
The incident is said to have taken place when the King and Queen Consort were visiting the city on 9 November.
Mr Thelwell is due to stand trial on 14 April at the same court.
His solicitor, Nicola Hall, said the issues at trial would include whether his actions "were part of legitimate protest" and whether they "looked likely to cause fear of unlawful violence".
"He would take the view his actions were necessary and part of a protest against the establishment," she said.
Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring released the University of York student on unconditional bail ahead of the trial.
The incident took place on the second day of the monarch's official tour of Yorkshire as he was greeted by people at Micklegate Bar.
Four eggs were thrown towards the King and Queen Consort, all of which missed.
Following the incident, the royal couple were promptly ushered away by security before continuing their visit, during which the King unveiled a statue of Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster.
Last week Harry May, 21, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 for an egg attack on the King when he visited Luton in December.
May told police the egging was motivated by his belief that the King's visit to "deprived and poor" Luton, was "in bad taste", prosecutors said.
