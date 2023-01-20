David Taylor: Skipton man who stabbed parents to death detained
- Published
A man who admitted stabbing his parents to death shortly before Christmas has been detained indefinitely.
John and Beverley Taylor, both 66, were found with dozens of stab wounds at their Skipton home on 21 December 2021.
David Taylor, 37, who has paranoid schizophrenia, denied murdering the couple but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
At Bradford Crown Court he was told he would return to the high security hospital where he is being treated.
Judge Jonathan Rose imposed a life sentence of nine years in prison, to be served by David Taylor if and when his hospital treatment ended.
999 call confession
The sentencing hearing was told a neighbour heard screaming at about 07:00 GMT coming from the home on Regent Crescent, which the defendant shared with his parents.
The prosecution said a 999 call was made by David Taylor from the property soon after, during which he told the call operator he had killed his parents.
"He was handcuffed and arrested, during which time he repeated his admission that he'd stabbed both of his parents many times," prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford KC told the court.
Three knives were recovered by officers at the house in the North Yorkshire town.
Mr Sandiford told the court David Taylor had been receiving medical help since the age of 19 and had repeatedly told a psychiatrist he often had "voices in his head" telling him to kill people and himself.
He said the defendant had suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and was on a course of medication, but had stopped taking it in late 2021.
The court heard he was unable to immediately obtain a different medication he had been prescribed the day before he killed his parents, but Judge Rose said this was not to be considered a "cause of what happened next".
A victim impact statement prepared on behalf of the family said: "The whole family have what we would call broken smiles - we try to smile but it's just not there.
"We have had months of absolute trauma, confusion, disbelief and pure sadness to try to come to terms with the events."
Judge Rose told David Taylor the attack was "persistent and brutal".
"There is no dispute that you continue to suffer from a severe and enduring mental illness, namely paranoid schizophrenia, and that whilst unwell you pose a significant risk to others," he told him.
"You will continue to do so for a very significant and lengthy period of time."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.