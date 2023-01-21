Rishi Sunak's no-seatbelt video was disappointing, says safety charity
A Yorkshire-based road safety charity has said it was "disappointing" to see Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelling in a car without a seatbelt.
The Richmond Conservative MP was given a conditional offer of a fixed penalty notice by Lancashire Police on Friday.
Joanna Bailey, from charity Brake, said not wearing a seatbelt in a car was "very dangerous".
No 10 said Mr Sunak "fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised", adding that he would pay the fine.
The prime minister was shown travelling without a seatbelt in a social media video published by his own account.
Ms Bailey told BBC Radio York that while it might have been a "momentarily lapse", putting on a seatbelt should be "instinct" when getting into a car.
"It's been against the law [to not wear a seatbelt] in the front seats since 1983 and crucially in the back since 1991.
"So, when Mr Sunak was 10 years old it was illegal to not wear a seatbelt in the back of a vehicle," Ms Bailey said.
Not belting up in a moving car was not safe and contributed to road deaths, Ms Bailey added.
"All of us are not perfect. Ultimately, there were over 1,600 people killed on our roads in 2021 - it's got to stop."
Passengers caught failing to wear a seatbelt when one is available can be fined £100.
This can increase to £500 if the case goes to court.
Mr Sunak's constituency office has been contacted for comment.
