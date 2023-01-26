City of York Council could invest £2m to end domestic abuse
- Published
Councillors will be asked later to recommission services aimed at ending domestic abuse.
If agreed, City of York Council could invest £2m in support services over an eight-year period from 2024.
The authority's executive could work with other bodies to tender a new contract to provide support to victims.
Councillor Carol Runciman warned domestic abuse levels had risen post pandemic and "continue to remain significantly high".
Ms Runciman, the authority's Health and Adult Social Care lead, added: "Violence or abuse of any kind is completely unacceptable.
"It's important that we continue to take a proactive and joined up approach to tackle this concerning level of abuse and be there to support people when they need it most."
In December, it was revealed hundreds of people have engaged with North Yorkshire's drive to end domestic violence against women and girls.
North Yorkshire's six-point plan - unveiled in June 2022 - calls for increased support for victims while tackling the root causes.
It was drawn up in collaboration with the county's police and fire services as well as local councils, including York City Council.
