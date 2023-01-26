Lythe primary school minibus stolen for second time in a year
Thieves have stolen a primary school's minibus for the second time in a year.
Four hooded suspects are believed to have taken the Peugeot Boxer from Lythe Church of England Primary School, near Whitby, late at night on 18 January.
"The school had recently bought it as a replacement for its previous vehicle, which was also stolen," a North Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
The vehicle is believed to have been driven north out of the village on the A174, the force added.
Police have urged anyone who has information about the theft to get in touch.
The school's previous minibus, which was bought after years of fundraising, was taken in March 2022.
