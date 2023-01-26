Plans for York hospital conversion receive Historic England approval
Historic England has voiced support for plans to convert a Georgian hospital in York into apartments.
Built in the 18th Century, The Retreat, on Heslington Road, is regarded as having played a pivotal role in the development of mental illness treatment.
Proposals to transform the 37-acre site were submitted by developers PJ Livesey last year.
The City of York Council has not yet set a date to consider the application.
The developers want to create 95 new homes, the majority in the retained heritage buildings with a small amount of new-build properties.
Both the hospital building, which was opened in 1796 by Quaker William Tuke, and the grounds are Grade II listed.
'Hugely influential'
Influenced by his faith, Mr Tuke believed mental health and physical activity were linked and dismissed the harsh treatments seen in most asylums of the period.
The grounds were purposely designed as a therapeutic landscape with walks and a sports ground laid out to encourage fresh air and exercise.
Under the new proposals, the grounds would be preserved and restored and the recreation hall would become a multi-use community space.
Mike Collins, from Historic England, said: "The Retreat is a hugely important historic site; its pioneering approach to mental illness and the indoor and outdoor facilities that were constructed to deliver it, were hugely influential both in Britain and abroad."
He said the plans presented a positive vision for the future of the site, including public benefits by making the grounds accessible to local people and visitors.
The Retreat remained a hospital until it closed in 2018.
Historic England said the developer had consulted with them on the plans ahead of them being submitted to the council, which Mr Collins said had been "helpful".
The managing director of PJ Livesey, Georgina Lynch, said the pre-application advice had been "incredibly useful".
