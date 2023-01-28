Kirkby Malzeard: Village sets out to become live music venue
The first in a series of live music events designed to lift the spirits of a community takes place on Saturday evening.
Kirkby Live kicks off at the Mechanics Institute in Kirkby Malzeard, near Ripon.
Organisers said they want to build on community spirit from the pandemic and give the local economy a boost.
Parish councillor Richard Hughes said the choice was clear: "We become a venue or we fizzle away."
Fellow organiser Jane Aksut, also a parish councillor, said Kirkby Live stems from a meeting they had with David Kerfoot, the deputy lieutenant of North Yorkshire, in January 2022.
"He instilled this idea of place, somewhere people wanted to live, work, play and invest," Ms Aksut told BBC Radio York.
"That ties in with having Kirkby as a venue for music, arts and entertainment. We want people out and about, being part of the community."
Mr Hughes said a large village turn out for last year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the late Queen had shown "what could happen when people work together".
A coach from Ripon has been arranged, leaving the city's bus station at 18:30 GMT. It will depart Kirkby Malzeard at 22:30 GMT, organisers said.
Doors open at 19:00 GMT.
