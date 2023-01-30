York murder: Two men jailed for life for killing Francis McNally
Two men have been jailed for life for the murder of a man in York.
Curtis Turpin, 37, and Adam Hudson, 41, strangled 35-year-old Francis McNally in a violent attack at a flat in Markham Crescent on 27 October 2021.
Both were given life sentences at Leeds Crown Court with minimum terms of 16 years and three months for Turpin, and 15 years and six months for Hudson.
Mr McNally's sister, Alexandra McNally, told the court her brother had been a "kind and caring man".
Turpin, of Markham Crescent, and Hudson, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, were both found guilty of murder. Turpin was also found guilty of a separate charge of actual bodily harm.
Police had discovered Mr McNally's body after they received calls from a distressed man and went to the property on Markham Crescent at about 17:30 BST.
They found Mr McNally covered in blood with injuries to his face and head and an item of clothing wrapped around his neck.
Turpin and Hudson's clothing and shoes were heavily stained with blood and they were arrested on suspicion of murder.
The pair had met Mr McNally the night before and invited them back to Turpin's flat.
Police also found that they had stolen Mr McNally's bank card and tried to use it to buy alcohol before disposing of it.
'Good soul'
Mr McNally's family read statements in court before his killers were sentenced.
Alexandra McNally said her brother's murder had left her "unable to work, unable to sleep".
His father James McNally described Mr McNally as a "good soul" and said: "My heart is broken and will not mend, there's a huge gap in my life."
June McNally, Mr McNally's mother, looked at the defendants as she described the moment she found out her son had been murdered and said: "Having to arrange the funeral of your own children is a thing no parent should have to do."
Nicholas Lumley KC, barrister for the prosecution, described Mr McNally as "especially vulnerable" because he had been drinking alcohol and could not defend himself.
The court heard that both Turpin and Hudson had a significant number of previous offences.
Mark McKone KC, representing Turpin, said in mitigation that no fatal weapon such as a knife was used and that his client was "functioning on a lower level than most people" because of his drug and alcohol problems.
Richard Wright KC represented Hudson and said he had been "floridly unwell" after being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
Judge Andrew Stubbs said Mr McNally had been attacked with "senseless and sickening violence" and said he could not be sure why Turpin and Hudson had killed him.
He sentenced both Turpin and Hudson to life in jail at a hearing on Monday morning.
City of York Council head of community safety Jane Mowat said she had been told that NHS England had commissioned a serious case review into Mr McNally's death and the circumstances leading up to it.
NHS England has been approach for comment.
