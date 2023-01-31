Farmer to auction late wife's cow to raise money for hospice
A North Yorkshire farmer is to auction off his wife's favourite rare-breed cow to raise money for the hospice which cared for her in her final days.
Chris Jeffrey, of Easingwold, said it would be "bittersweet" to sell Primrose, a Whitebred Shorthorn.
He said he wanted to "give something back" to St Leonard's Hospice in York, where his wife, Kate, spent three weeks before her death on 5 January.
The cow will be auctioned later at Thirsk Cattle Market.
There are thought to be only about 200 Whitebred Shorthorns left in the world.
Mr Jeffrey said he and his wife, who farmed together for seven years, had shared a passion for the breed and wanted to do all they could to stop them dying out.
His wife named Primrose after the "house cow" she milked as a young girl on her family's farm.
Mr Jeffrey told the BBC: "This was her little cow, she loved her to bits, and I know she'd be looking down on me today and saying 'hey, well done'.
"St Leonard's Hospice so deserve this after the care they gave her and me."
Mrs Jeffrey was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2022.
She was cared for by her family and St Leonard's staff at the couple's farm, before moving to the hospice three weeks before her death at the age of 65.
Her husband said: "The final three weeks of her life were truly awful, but the carers from St Leonard's were so kind, reliable, compassionate and lovely people.
"I just don't know what we would have done without that place."
'Wonderful thing'
Mr Jeffrey, who has appeared on Channel 5 TV programmes The Yorkshire Vet and Celebs on the Farm, spent seven years breeding rare cattle, pigs and sheep at Spring View Farm.
He said Primrose "had a bit of a spa day" to prepare for the auction, where he hopes to raise at least £1,800 for the hospice.
Emma Johnson, chief executive at St Leonard's Hospice, said: "This is a wonderful thing to do for our hospice which relies on the generosity of the public to carry out our much-needed work and we are really grateful to Chris.
"To my knowledge we've never had anyone auctioning off a cow for us before, so this is a first."
