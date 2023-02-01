Train services across northern England to stop during two strike days
Trains will not be running across the north of England during two days of strikes by rail workers this week.
The Aslef and RMT unions are taking industrial action on Wednesday and Friday in a dispute about pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.
No TransPennine Express or Northern services will run on either day.
The firms said there would be further disruption on the days following the strikes with a limited service in operation.
TransPennine Express said services on Thursday and Saturday would start later and finish earlier than usual and passengers should "only travel if absolutely essential".
Kathryn O'Brien, from TransPennine Express, said the industrial action would "cause severe disruption to our services".
"Sadly, we won't be able to run any trains at all on the strike dates, with a very limited timetable in place on the days following each strike, and are urging our customers to follow the guidance provided," she said.
On its website, Northern said: "There will be no rail replacement buses on strike days for Northern services and some Northern stations may be closed or have reduced hours due to the limited staffing and services."
LNER, which operates on the East Coast Main Line, said it expected the "industrial action will have a limited impact upon our service", but has stopped selling tickets for the two days of strikes.
TransPennine runs long distance services from Scotland, the North East across Yorkshire including Manchester and Liverpool.
Northern operates on routes across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside and operates a number of railway stations.
