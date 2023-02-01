Northallerton HGV crash: Serious incident closes section of A19 south
A "serious incident" has closed a section of the A19 in North Yorkshire, near Northallerton.
All southbound lanes have been shut near the Osmotherley junction, following an HGV crash at about 10:30 GMT, North Yorkshire Police said.
The southbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for several hours. The northbound carriageway was closed earlier and reopened at 12.25 GMT.
Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area, police said.
Highways England said the northbound route had also been closed while mattresses and other debris were cleared from the road after a skip wagon shed its load on Wednesday morning.
