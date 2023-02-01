Thornton-le-Dale: Asylum seeker detained for killing woman who gave him home
A failed asylum seeker who killed his 87-year-old "surrogate grandmother" has been detained indefinitely in a psychiatric hospital.
Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, stabbed Brenda Blainey in her North Yorkshire home in "circumstances of appalling brutality" on 5 January 2022.
He had been staying with Mrs Blainey, who had offered him a place to study.
At Leeds Crown Court, Judge Rodney Jameson said he potentially posed a life-long serious risk to the public.
Iranian-born Darvish-Narenjbon received a mental health restriction order and hospital order after pleading guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
The court heard he killed Mrs Blainey with a kitchen knife during a psychotic episode as she was on the phone at her Thornton-le-Dale home making a grocery order.
'Increasingly frail'
During the attack, he banged her head on the kitchen floor before cutting her throat, hitting her and stabbing her in the chest.
The hearing was told the pair became friends when waiter Darvish-Narenjbon met Mrs Blainey when she visited Carluccio's restaurant in Leeds in 2013.
She offered him a room he could use in her house while he studied for a Masters and "treated him like a grandson".
The judge said over the years she had become increasingly frail and was and suffering from the early stages of dementia before her death.
The court was told that a number of reports had been submitted by forensic psychiatrists which concluded Darvish-Narenjbon, formerly of Tinshill Lane, Cookridge, Leeds, was suffering a severe mental illness at the time of the killing.
He had a history of mental health problems and schizophrenia and with each relapse his behaviour had become worse.
'Immense kindness'
Although his rational judgement was considered to have been impaired, Judge Jameson said he did bear some degree of responsibility.
The court heard Darvish-Narenjbon had arrived in the UK aged 15 in order to study, with his permission to remain in the country coming to an end in 2015.
His application for asylum was unsuccessful, as was his appeal against the refusal to allow him to stay.
Speaking afterwards, North Yorkshire Police acting Det Supt, Graeme Wright, said Mrs Blainey had "lost her life after showing immense kindness to a young man who she identified was in need of support."
