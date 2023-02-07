Pocklington: Plans to rebuild secondary school revealed
A secondary school in East Yorkshire is to be rebuilt as part of a government scheme to rejuvenate ageing school buildings.
The plans for Woldgate School and Sixth Form College in Pocklington include a new main teaching building, new sports facilities and landscaped grounds.
A public drop-in session will be held later to explain the proposals, as part of the consultation process.
Members of the public have until 14 February to give their views.
Most of the existing school buildings will be replaced, but pupils will be able to remain in the old buildings while the work is carried out.
The new school will include an atrium, auditorium, library, classrooms and laboratories, and will be constructed to be eco-friendly and net zero in carbon emissions.
This means any carbon emissions created are balanced by taking the same amount out of the atmosphere.
Plans are due to be submitted in late February, and if approved by councillors building work could start in October, with a completion date of October 2026.
