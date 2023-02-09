Access fears over Copmanthorpe level crossing replacement
- Published
Network Rail has said replacing a level crossing near York with a fully accessible bridge would cost an additional £3m to £5m.
It comes after concerns were raised that replacing Beckett's Crossing, at Copmanthorpe, with a stepped bridge would limit access to the countryside.
Parish councillors want to see a fully-accessible bridge, but Network Rail said its plan is appropriate.
The final decision will be made by the government later this year.
The work is part of the Transpennine route upgrade, which will see more frequent trains on the line, travelling across four tracks at speeds of up to 125mph (201km/h).
The proposed bridge would be 25 ft (8.3 m) high and have 90 steps, and Copmanthorpe parish council has urged Network Rail to consider a ramped design to ensure disabled access.
'Makes sense'
However, Network Rail said the route, which is part of the Ebor Way walking route, was not used by anyone with reduced mobility and the additional costs of an accessible bridge were not needed.
Phil Bates, from the company, said: "We've done a great deal of work to look at who uses the level crossing and have designed a solution that meets their needs, makes the best use of taxpayers money and makes sense for this location with poor current accessibility."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the City of York Council rejected Network Rail's application to divert the public right of way via the proposed stepped bridge over concerns about access last year.
Campaigners also say it could hinder future plans for active travel routes between Copmanthorpe and neighbouring Bishopthorpe.
The parish council's chairman Robert West said they hoped to enlist support from the city council and local MPs to lobby the government.
He said that would "ensure that Network Rail provides a new safer crossing that is accessible to all those currently using the crossing and the many more wishing to use the crossing in the future to access an improved road-free link to Bishopthorpe."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.