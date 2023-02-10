A1(M) crash: Motorway closed in both directions after lorry overturns
The A1(M) motorway has been closed in both directions after a serious crash involving a lorry.
The route has been shut between Leeming and Catterick in North Yorkshire after a low-loader vehicle carrying machinery crossed the central reservation and overturned at 07:00 GMT.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene.
North Yorkshire Police urged drivers to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted onto the A6055.
National Highways said a "significant amount of debris" had been strewn across both carriageways of the motorway, which it said was expected to remain closed between junctions 51 and 52 "for a considerable time today".
