York's Jorvik Viking festival returns
- Published
A spectacular Viking battle will be the highlight of this year's Jorvik Viking festival, according to organisers.
The annual event in York is believed to be Europe's largest such festival and runs until 19 February.
The Battle Spectacular in the Land of Darkness on 18 February was due to be held in 2020, but was postponed due to bad weather.
Organisers said it would be the busiest Viking celebration the city had seen for several years.
The festival's Gareth Henry said they began planning the battle in 2019 for February 2020, but had not planned on stormy weather.
"Covid stopped us hosting the event in 2021 and last year's festival was moved to May, so we would have had to move the event to the middle of the night to get the darkness we need," he said.
"We believe it will be worth the wait and look forward to welcoming crowds back."
Events will include craft demonstrations, re-enactments and some will even highlight the Viking's thriftiness, Mr Henry said.
"Although wealthy Vikings liked to showcase their wealth with extravagant jewellery and fine clothing, for most Norse settlers in the UK, making the very best use of every resource to minimise waste would have been part of their everyday life."
Mr Henry said recognising cost was an issue for people struggling with rising prices he explained they were keen to ensure cost would not be a barrier for people.
"[We] have a host of free events taking place throughout the city during the week, as well as free online content in That Jorvik Viking Thing, the digital event that runs alongside Jorvik Viking Festival."
