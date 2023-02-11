A1(M) in North Yorkshire reopens after two lorries crash
A stretch of the A1(M) southbound in North Yorkshire has reopened after a crash involving two lorries.
Both carriageways were shut between Leeming and Catterick after an HGV collided with a bin lorry, crossed the central reservation and overturned.
National Highways said the carriageway was shut from 07:00 GMT on Friday but started re-opening from about 19:00.
Specialist teams were brought in to move the vehicles from the road and clear the large diesel spill.
The crash led to long tailbacks for drivers, with diversions in place for several hours.
Police have not said whether anyone was injured.
