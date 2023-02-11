Van driver arrested after cyclist dies in Wakefield crash
- Published
A van driver has been arrested after a cyclist died in a crash in Wakefield.
The man, in his 50s, was riding on Wakefield Road in Normanton when he was in collision with a white Ford Transit at about 22:30GMT on Friday
West Yorkshire Police said the 39-year-old van driver had been arrested in connection with crash.
The force is appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw the movements of the bicycle or the van shortly before the collision.
