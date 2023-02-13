Arson investigation after fire at Gristhorpe's The Bull Inn
A fire which severely damaged a rural North Yorkshire pub is being treated as arson, police have said.
The blaze at The Bull Inn on Main Street in Gristhorpe took place between 11:00 GMT on Friday and 11:00 GMT on Monday, officers said.
North Yorkshire Police said it would work with the fire service to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
A force spokesperson appealed for anyone with information about the blaze to get in touch.
Meanwhile, members of the public should expect to see increased high-visibility patrols in the village, they added.
