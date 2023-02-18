Scarborough multiplex cinema plan for Brunswick Shopping Centre
A developer has submitted plans to transform a shopping centre in Scarborough into a multiplex cinema and food court.
Scarborough Group International (SGI) acquired the Brunswick Shopping Centre in 2021 and said it had worked closely with the council on the plans.
It said the 1990s-built centre had seen declining footfall and the loss of key tenants such as Debenhams recently.
If permission is granted, work would begin later this year.
SGI, an international property developer and regeneration specialist, said the cost of the scheme would be funded by a mix of private and public sector investment that draws on Scarborough Council's Future High Street Fund and Levelling Up Fund allocations.
Mark Jackson, development director at SGI, said the group wanted to create a new "leisure-lead destination".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he added: "Over the last 12 months, our team has been busy developing innovative plans that will serve the local population and Scarborough's many seasonal visitors, to maximise the positive impact upon the town's economy."
The plans, which include internal and external alterations, would also address the building's "outdated interiors and leaky atrium roofs" and would bring it up to modern standards, developers say.
The company also anticipates attracting a range of food and beverage uses as well as local and national commercial, leisure, and retail opportunities.
Steve Siddons, leader of the council, said: "This facility will breathe new life into the centre of the town, particularly the early evening and night-time economy offering residents and their families the opportunity for new and exciting entertainment facilities.
"We have worked closely with Scarborough Group to develop these bold proposals which I hope we will see in the very near future."
A date for the plans to be considered has not been set.
