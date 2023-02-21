Flying Scotsman's centenary celebrated with new Royal Mint coins
Collectable £2 coins celebrating the centenary of Flying Scotsman are being launched by the Royal Mint.
Some versions of the coin depict the famous steam locomotive in colour and the edge inscription on the coins reads: "Live for the journey".
Flying Scotsman was built in Doncaster in 1923 and is synonymous with the golden age of rail travel.
It is now a star attraction in the collection of the National Railway Museum in York.
The 97-tonne locomotive was the first British steam locomotive to break the 100mph barrier and run non-stop from London to Edinburgh.
The new coins were created in collaboration with the National Railway Museum and become available on 23 February.
The Royal Mint's design team said the colouring on the coins was inspired by Flying Scotsman's LNER Locomotive Green livery, also known as Apple Green.
Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, said: "Flying Scotsman is a wonderful example of British craftsmanship, design and engineering, which led to the creation of one of the world's most famous locomotives.
"Our craftspeople have captured the locomotive's characteristics in fine detail, with the colour edition of the coin bringing the locomotive to life."
Judith McNicol, director of the National Railway Museum, said: "Flying Scotsman's centenary is an opportunity for people to come together to celebrate and share their memories of this special locomotive.
"Featuring on the new coin is a real honour and a wonderful way to mark the occasion." she added.
