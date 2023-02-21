Boy, 16, in court over Harrogate attempted murder charge
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of stabbing another boy in the heart during a house party.
The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with attempted murder after the incident at a property in Harrogate on Sunday.
No plea was entered by the teenager during the hearing at York Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The boy, who was remanded into youth custody, is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 14 March.
Magistrates heard the accused told police in a prepared statement he was "acting in self-defence".
